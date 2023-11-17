Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,432 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.19% of Exact Sciences worth $32,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $47,037,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after buying an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,532,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,861,000 after acquiring an additional 620,592 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,687,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $182,228,000 after acquiring an additional 516,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $61.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.55. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $100.77.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $2,505,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $2,505,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

