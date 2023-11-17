Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE WTRG opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $49.89.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 12.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after acquiring an additional 127,695 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 511,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

