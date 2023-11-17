ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.74% of ESAB worth $29,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ESAB by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in ESAB by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in ESAB by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ESAB by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Price Performance

Shares of ESAB opened at $78.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.30. ESAB Co. has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $80.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.17 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ESAB from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Insider Activity at ESAB

In other ESAB news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $31,730.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at $444,300.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $39,018.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $31,730.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at $444,300.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,624 shares of company stock worth $192,852 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

