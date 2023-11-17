EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,163 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 147.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.42.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $255.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.99 and a 12-month high of $385.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.