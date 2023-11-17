Emera Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Emera in a report released on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EMA. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Emera from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.33.

Emera Stock Performance

Shares of TSE EMA opened at C$48.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$52.06. Emera has a 52-week low of C$43.67 and a 52-week high of C$59.52. The company has a market cap of C$13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.20.

Emera Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.717 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Emera’s payout ratio is presently 66.13%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

