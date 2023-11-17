DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Receives $57.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet raised DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 12.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $987,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTM opened at $55.69 on Friday. DT Midstream has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.78.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.76 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 37.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.88%.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

