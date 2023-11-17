Dover (NYSE:DOV) vs. Haitian International (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Critical Review

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) and Haitian International (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.0% of Dover shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Dover shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Dover and Haitian International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dover 0 5 8 0 2.62 Haitian International 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

Dover presently has a consensus price target of $162.23, suggesting a potential upside of 17.95%. Given Dover’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dover is more favorable than Haitian International.

This table compares Dover and Haitian International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dover $8.51 billion 2.26 $1.07 billion $7.28 18.89 Haitian International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dover has higher revenue and earnings than Haitian International.

Profitability

This table compares Dover and Haitian International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dover 12.09% 26.23% 11.03% Haitian International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Dover beats Haitian International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dover

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market. This segment also offers manual and power clamp, rotary and linear mechanical indexer, conveyor, pick and place unit, glove port, and manipulator, as well as end-of-arm robotic gripper, slide, and end effector. Its Clean Energy & Fueling segment offers component, equipment, and software and service solution enabling safe transport of traditional and clean fuel, and other hazardous substance along with supply chain, as well as operation of convenience retail, retail fueling, and vehicle wash establishment. The company's Imaging & Identification segment provides precision marking and coding; packaging intelligence; product traceability equipment; brand protection; and digital textile printing equipment, as well as related consumable, software, and service to packaged and consumer good, pharmaceutical, industrial manufacturing, fashion and apparel, and other end-market. Its Pumps & Process Solutions segment manufactures specialty pump, connector, and flow meter, fluid connecting solution, plastics and polymer processing equipment, and engineered components for rotating and reciprocating machines. The company's Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment manufactures refrigeration system, refrigeration display case, commercial glass refrigerator and freezer door, and brazed plate heat exchanger for industrial heating and cooling, and residential climate control applications. It sells its products directly and through a network of distributors. The company was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

About Haitian International

(Get Free Report)

Haitian International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and distribution of plastic injection molding machines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers plastic machinery under the Haitian and Zhafir names. The company is also involved in the trading of machinery and related accessories; sale of software of plastic injection molding machines; manufacture and sale of intelligence control systems; private vocational skills training institutions; and research and development of emerging energy technologies. In addition, it provides metal surface treatment, metal heat treatment processing, and electroplating processing services; and real estate, logistics, and human resource services. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Kwai Fong, Hong Kong. Haitian International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sky Treasure Capital Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.