Doma Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,535 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,660% compared to the typical daily volume of 144 call options.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Doma from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Doma by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 70,022 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Doma in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Doma by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 64,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Doma by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 43,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Doma in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOMA stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20. The company has a market cap of $75.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.48. Doma has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

