Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on DCBO shares. Stifel Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Docebo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Docebo from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Docebo from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Docebo during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Docebo by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Docebo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCBO opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.77. Docebo has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $52.47. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,260.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

