Desjardins Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a report issued on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ORLA. TD Securities dropped their target price on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Orla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Orla Mining Price Performance

Shares of ORLA opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.97. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02.

Institutional Trading of Orla Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

About Orla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.