Desjardins Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a report issued on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ORLA. TD Securities dropped their target price on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Orla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.
Orla Mining Price Performance
Shares of ORLA opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.97. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02.
Institutional Trading of Orla Mining
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
