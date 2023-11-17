Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Director Sells C$3,472,000.00 in Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) Director David Daniel Cates sold 1,600,000 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.17, for a total transaction of C$3,472,000.00.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

DML opened at C$2.39 on Friday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.28 and a 12-month high of C$2.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DML. BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.30 target price on shares of Denison Mines and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.90 in a report on Friday, September 29th.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

