Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNLI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DNLI

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.40.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.09. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $31,870.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,515.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $58,560.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,824.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $31,870.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,515.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,932 shares of company stock worth $444,667. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $867,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 70.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.