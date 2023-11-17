Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) versus AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF) Critical Contrast

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) and AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Deere & Company shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of AB Volvo (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Deere & Company shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Deere & Company and AB Volvo (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deere & Company $60.37 billion 1.81 $7.13 billion $33.84 11.18 AB Volvo (publ) N/A N/A N/A C$2.73 7.83

Profitability

Deere & Company has higher revenue and earnings than AB Volvo (publ). AB Volvo (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Deere & Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Deere & Company and AB Volvo (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deere & Company 16.36% 46.15% 10.48% AB Volvo (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Deere & Company and AB Volvo (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deere & Company 0 7 12 0 2.63 AB Volvo (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Deere & Company presently has a consensus target price of $447.93, suggesting a potential upside of 18.35%. Given Deere & Company’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Deere & Company is more favorable than AB Volvo (publ).

Dividends

Deere & Company pays an annual dividend of $5.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. AB Volvo (publ) pays an annual dividend of C$3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.1%. Deere & Company pays out 16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AB Volvo (publ) pays out 110.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Deere & Company has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Deere & Company beats AB Volvo (publ) on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers. The Small Agriculture and Turf segment offers utility tractors, and related loaders and attachments; turf and utility equipment, including riding lawn equipment, commercial mowing equipment, golf course equipment, and utility vehicles, as well as implements for mowing, tilling, snow and debris handling, aerating, residential, commercial, golf, and sports turf care applications; other outdoor power products; and hay and forage equipment. This segment also resells products from other manufacturers. It serves dairy and livestock producers, crop producers, and turf and utility customers. The Construction and Forestry segment provides a range of backhoe loaders, crawler dozers and loaders, four-wheel-drive loaders, excavators, motor graders, articulated dump trucks, landscape and skid-steer loaders, milling machines, pavers, compactors, rollers, crushers, screens, asphalt plants, log skidders, log feller bunchers, log loaders and forwarders, log harvesters, and attachments; and roadbuilding equipment. The Financial Services segment finances sales and leases agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment. It also offers wholesale financing to dealers of the foregoing equipment; and extended equipment warranties, as well as finances retail revolving charge accounts. Deere & Company was founded in 1837 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands. It also provides road construction machine, haulers, wheel loaders and excavators. In addition, the company offers engines and power solutions for leisure and commercial vessels, as well as for power generation, industrial, and off-road applications under the Volvo Penta brand name. Further, it provides financing, insurance, rental, spare parts, repair, preventive maintenance, service agreement, and assistance services. The company offers its products and services through a network of dealerships and workshops. It has a strategic alliance with Isuzu Motors within commercial vehicles; a partnership with Samsung SDI Co to develop battery packs for its trucks; and an agreement with Aurora to develop autonomous trucks. AB Volvo (publ) was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

