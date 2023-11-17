Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock Position Raised by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $155.67 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $131.90 and a one year high of $173.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.71 and a 200-day moving average of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRI. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $175,572.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

