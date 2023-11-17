Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.09% of Cummins worth $32,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Cummins by 66.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,320,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Cummins by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 8.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cummins by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $223.42 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Cummins

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.