CSR (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) & BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Head to Head Survey

BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Free Report) and CSR (OTCMKTS:CSRLF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.4% of BELIMO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of CSR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for BELIMO and CSR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BELIMO 0 1 3 0 2.75 CSR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

BELIMO presently has a consensus price target of $454.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.89%. Given BELIMO’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BELIMO is more favorable than CSR.

This table compares BELIMO and CSR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BELIMO N/A N/A N/A CSR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

BELIMO pays an annual dividend of $65.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.7%. CSR pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. BELIMO pays out 63.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CSR pays out 45.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BELIMO and CSR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BELIMO N/A N/A N/A $102.48 4.31 CSR N/A N/A N/A $0.22 16.72

BELIMO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BELIMO beats CSR on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BELIMO

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in Europe, the Middle East, Africa the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer and variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers. The company also provides various pressure dependent valves, such as the characterized control, quick compact, and butterfly valves; mechanical pressure independent valves for complex flow challenges, and pressure-independent quick compact and characterized control valves; electronic pressure independent valves; and Internet of Things cloud-connected pressure independent valves. In addition, it provides accurate sensors for measuring temperature, humidity, pressure, CO2, and volatile compounds in pipe and duct applications; system solutions to optimize energy efficiency; and retrofit solutions to replace valve assemblies and actuators, or damper actuators. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Hinwil, Switzerland.

About CSR

CSR Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of building products for residential and commercial constructions in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Building Products, Property, and Aluminium segments. The Building Products segment offers interior systems, including gyprock plasterboards, Martini acoustic insulation products, and Rondo rolled formed steel products, as well as Himmel and Potter interior systems that supplies ceiling tiles, aluminum partitions, and architectural hardware products; construction systems, such as Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, AFS walling systems, cladding systems, and Cemintel fiber cement; masonry and insulation solutions comprising Bradford insulations, Bradford energy solutions, Edmonds ventilation systems, and Monier roofing solutions; and bricks, including PGH Bricks and pavers. The company's Property segment sells former operating sites. This segment is also involved in the large-scale developments in New South Wales, Queensland, and Victoria. Its Aluminium segment offers aluminium ingots, billets, and slabs. CSR Limited was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in North Ryde, Australia.

