Critical Survey: Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) and Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Great Southern Bancorp and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Southern Bancorp $233.86 million 2.64 $75.95 million $6.36 8.22 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina $81.12 million 1.85 $16.12 million $2.89 9.31

This table compares Great Southern Bancorp and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Great Southern Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina. Great Southern Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Great Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.0% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Great Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Great Southern Bancorp pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Great Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Great Southern Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Great Southern Bancorp and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Southern Bancorp 24.18% 14.26% 1.35% Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 17.76% 14.79% 1.01%

Summary

Great Southern Bancorp beats Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, home improvement loans, and unsecured consumer loans, as well as secured consumer loans, such as automobile loans, boat loans, home equity loans, and loans secured by savings deposits. It also provides insurance and merchant banking services. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, and individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans. In addition, it provides investment counseling and non-deposit investment products, such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, tax deferred annuities, and related brokerage services; and real estate appraisal and brokerage services. Further, the company operates as a clearing-house for the provision of appraisal services for community banks; and acquires, manages, and disposes real property, other collateral, and other assets obtained in the ordinary course of collecting debts, as well as offers insurance agency services. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newton, North Carolina.

