Critical Review: Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) & Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) and Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Powerr and Nuvei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Powerr N/A -3.59% -2.86% Nuvei -1.07% 6.47% 3.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smart Powerr and Nuvei’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Powerr N/A N/A -$4.46 million N/A N/A Nuvei $1.09 billion 2.50 $56.73 million ($0.08) -245.13

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuvei has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Powerr.

2.1% of Smart Powerr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Nuvei shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Smart Powerr shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Nuvei shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Smart Powerr and Nuvei, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Powerr 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuvei 0 2 11 0 2.85

Nuvei has a consensus target price of $32.80, indicating a potential upside of 67.26%. Given Nuvei’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nuvei is more favorable than Smart Powerr.

Volatility and Risk

Smart Powerr has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvei has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nuvei beats Smart Powerr on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage. It also designs, finances, constructs, and installs the waste energy recycling project to mid to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses; and provides project investment, investment management, economic information consulting, technical, financial leasing, and financial leasing transactions consulting services; purchases, repairs, and disposes financial leasing assets; sells and leases energy saving systems and equipment. In addition, the company offers waste gas-to-energy solutions comprising the waste gas power generation system that utilizes flammable waste gas to generate electricity; and flammable waste gases emitted from industrial production processes, such as blast furnace gas, and coke furnace gas, oil or gas to power gas-fired generators, as well as uses the waste heat from burning the gas to make steam to generate electricity through a steam turbine. Further, it markets its projects to the industrial manufacturers to utilize energy recovery projects in their manufacturing processes, including steel, cement, nonferrous metal, coal, and petrochemical industries. The company was formerly known as China Recycling Energy Corporation and changed its name to Smart Powerr Corp. in March 2022. Smart Powerr Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Xi'an, China.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method. The company's solutions comprise a fully integrated payments engine with global processing capabilities, a turnkey solution for frictionless payment experiences, and a broad suite of data-driven business intelligence tools and risk management services. It sells and distributes its solutions through direct sales, indirect sales for small-and-medium sized businesses, and eCommerce resellers. Nuvei Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

