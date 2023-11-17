Critical Review: Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) and Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF)

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) and Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.9% of Quebecor shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quebecor and Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quebecor N/A N/A N/A $1.50 14.88 Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság $2.02 billion 0.84 $169.98 million $0.75 11.68

Profitability

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has higher revenue and earnings than Quebecor. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quebecor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Quebecor and Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quebecor N/A N/A N/A Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság 6.92% 7.29% 3.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Quebecor and Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quebecor 0 1 1 0 2.50 Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quebecor presently has a consensus price target of $39.67, indicating a potential upside of 77.96%. Given Quebecor’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Quebecor is more favorable than Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság.

Dividends

Quebecor pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Quebecor pays out 6.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Quebecor beats Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, mobile and wireline telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation. The company's Media segment is involved in the operation of over-the-air television network and specialty television services; provides soundstage and equipment rental, and post-production services for the film and television industries; prints, publishes, and distributes daily newspapers; operates news and entertainment digital platforms and a music streaming service; publishes and distributes magazines; produces and distributes audiovisual content; and operates an out-of-home advertising business. Its Sports and Entertainment segment engages in the show production, sporting, and cultural events management; publishing and distribution of books; distribution and production of music; and operation of two Quebec Major Junior Hockey League teams. Quebecor Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Quebecor Inc. (TSX:QBR.A) operates as a subsidiary of Les Placements Peladeau, Inc.

About Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and small business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. The company operates in MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. It offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; internet and voice, Office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment. The company also provides mobile services comprising mobile tariff plans and mobilnet; IT services, including modern office, business support and security, communication solutions, IT devices, servers, and data pack services; and IoT services and data transmission solutions. In addition, it offers fixed line wholesale services comprising access, IP and data, voice, and TV services; mobile wholesale services, such as mobile interconnect and interworking products, and roaming services; international wholesale voice and data services, as well as IPv6 dual-stack services to its residential customers. Further, the company provides system integration and IT services, as well as operates as an interactive service provider of telecommunications applications. It offers its services under the Telekom and T-Systems brands. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Budapest, Hungary. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság operates as a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom Europe B.V.

