Critical Review: Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) and Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) and Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bureau Veritas and Franklin Covey’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bureau Veritas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Franklin Covey $280.52 million 1.81 $17.78 million $1.25 30.71

Franklin Covey has higher revenue and earnings than Bureau Veritas.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bureau Veritas N/A N/A N/A Franklin Covey 6.34% 20.88% 7.74%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Bureau Veritas and Franklin Covey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bureau Veritas and Franklin Covey, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bureau Veritas 1 0 2 0 2.33 Franklin Covey 0 0 3 0 3.00

Franklin Covey has a consensus price target of $73.33, indicating a potential upside of 91.02%. Given Franklin Covey’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Franklin Covey is more favorable than Bureau Veritas.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.8% of Franklin Covey shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Franklin Covey shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Franklin Covey beats Bureau Veritas on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports. It also provides laboratory and on-site testing services for manufacturing and process industries; inspection services for products, services, assets, and installations, as well as various services designed to control quality, verify quantity, and meet regulatory requirements; and certification services for management systems, products, and people. The company serves automotive and transportation, building and infrastructure, chemicals, commodities and agriculture, consumer products and retail, food, marine and offshore, oil and gas, and power and utilities industries, as well as financial services and public sectors. It operates in approximately 140 countries through a network of 1,600 offices and laboratories. Bureau Veritas SA was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co. provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice. It also provides a suite of individual-effectiveness and leadership-development training and products. Franklin Covey Co. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

