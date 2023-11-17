CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

CPSH stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.63. CPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSH. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 291.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

