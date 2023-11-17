Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Position Lessened by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Copa worth $8,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Copa in the first quarter worth approximately $435,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter worth $4,152,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter worth $1,904,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

Copa Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CPA stock opened at $94.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $121.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.37.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The transportation company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Copa had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $867.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

Copa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.