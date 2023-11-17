Contrasting Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) and Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGIP)

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Free Report) and Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Selective Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Universal Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Universal Insurance pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.4% of Universal Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Universal Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selective Insurance Group $4.07 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A Universal Insurance $1.22 billion 0.40 -$22.26 million $2.34 7.08

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and Universal Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Selective Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Insurance.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Selective Insurance Group and Universal Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selective Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Insurance 0 0 1 0 3.00

Universal Insurance has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.81%. Given Universal Insurance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Universal Insurance is more favorable than Selective Insurance Group.

Profitability

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and Universal Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selective Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A Universal Insurance 5.34% 21.95% 2.50%

Summary

Universal Insurance beats Selective Insurance Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products. The company also invests in fixed income investments and commercial mortgage loans, as well as equity securities, short-term investments, and alternative investments, and other investments. It offers its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail agents and wholesale general agents. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages. The company also advises on actuarial issues, oversees distribution, administers claims payments, performs policy administration and underwriting, and assists with reinsurance negotiations; places and manages reinsurance programs for the insurance entities; and operates Clovered.com, a digital agency for carrier partners and utilization of digital applications for adjusting claims. It offers its products through a network of independent agents, as well as direct-to-consumer online solutions, including digital insurance agency. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

