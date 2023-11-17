Contrasting Nauticus Robotics (KITT) and The Competition

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) is one of 22 public companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Nauticus Robotics to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nauticus Robotics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Nauticus Robotics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nauticus Robotics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nauticus Robotics Competitors 88 209 310 7 2.38

Nauticus Robotics currently has a consensus target price of $3.63, suggesting a potential upside of 123.77%. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 24.91%. Given Nauticus Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nauticus Robotics is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nauticus Robotics $10.16 million -$28.26 million -2.49 Nauticus Robotics Competitors $714.00 million $11.43 million -0.61

This table compares Nauticus Robotics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nauticus Robotics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nauticus Robotics. Nauticus Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Nauticus Robotics has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nauticus Robotics’ rivals have a beta of 1.15, meaning that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Nauticus Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by institutional investors. 47.9% of Nauticus Robotics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nauticus Robotics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nauticus Robotics -37.54% -2,774.34% -50.31% Nauticus Robotics Competitors -179.10% -284.56% -35.29%

Summary

Nauticus Robotics rivals beat Nauticus Robotics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Nauticus Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications. It also provides Olympic Arm, a subsea tool; ToolKITT, a cloud software platform, which consists of interrelated products for ocean sensing, manipulation, autonomous behaviors, survey, search and recovery, and manual intervention; and Hydronaut, an optionally crewed vessel that will support the real-time operations of Aquanaut in commercial applications. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Webster, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Nauticus Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nauticus Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.