Contrasting BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) and HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF)

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) and HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BTCS and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get BTCS alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS -370.07% -43.20% -37.26% HIVE Blockchain Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of BTCS shares are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS $1.31 million 10.92 -$15.89 million ($0.31) -3.23 HIVE Blockchain Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares BTCS and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BTCS.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BTCS and HIVE Blockchain Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00 HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

BTCS currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 200.00%. Given BTCS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BTCS is more favorable than HIVE Blockchain Technologies.

Summary

BTCS beats HIVE Blockchain Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTCS

(Get Free Report)

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.