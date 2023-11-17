Comparing SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (SBRKF) and Its Rivals

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Free Report) is one of 309 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks – Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.1% of SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of shares of all “Banks – Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of shares of all “Banks – Regional” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA N/A N/A N/A SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Competitors 22.50% 11.37% 1.03%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA N/A N/A 1.27 SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Competitors $4.11 billion $1.23 billion 85.06

This table compares SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Competitors 1259 3914 3707 39 2.28

As a group, “Banks – Regional” companies have a potential upside of 63.53%. Given SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA competitors beat SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Company Profile

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services for personal and corporate customers in Southern and Western Norway. The company operates through Retail customers, SME & Agriculture, and Large Corporates segments. It offers its products and services in the areas of savings, loans, insurance, and pensions. The company also provides foreign exchange, administrative securities, commercial properties, leasing, accounting, advisory, estate agency, payroll/HR, securities trading, and investments services; green loans; credit and debit cards; consulting; and banking services. In addition, it facilitates debt and equity funding; and sells real estate properties comprising holiday homes, new builds, and used homes. Further, the company is involved in the customer trading of interest rate instruments; and purchasing of home mortgages. It also serves retail and corporate, small business, and agricultural customers, as well as the public sector. The company was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Stavanger, Norway.

