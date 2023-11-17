Comparing Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) and First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI)

First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Free Report) and Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

First Bancorp of Indiana has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial Services has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get First Bancorp of Indiana alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for First Bancorp of Indiana and Provident Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp of Indiana 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Financial Services 0 1 2 0 2.67

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Provident Financial Services has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.66%. Given Provident Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Provident Financial Services is more favorable than First Bancorp of Indiana.

72.3% of Provident Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of First Bancorp of Indiana shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Provident Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First Bancorp of Indiana pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Provident Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Provident Financial Services pays out 47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Bancorp of Indiana and Provident Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Provident Financial Services $496.85 million 2.36 $175.65 million $2.01 7.70

Provident Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancorp of Indiana and Provident Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A Provident Financial Services 22.48% 9.33% 1.09%

Summary

Provident Financial Services beats First Bancorp of Indiana on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancorp of Indiana

(Get Free Report)

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank, provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposits such as certificates of deposit, checking, health savings, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts; loans include retail loan advisors, consumer loans, such as auto, motorcycle, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; mortgage and home equity loans; and current rates and secured deposits. It also accepts various business deposit accounts including commercial, business, small business, and community first checking accounts; lending services comprising relationship bankers; commercial real estate, equipment, owner occupied and investment real estate financing, as well as working capital line of credit, business loans, and small business administration. In addition, the company provides treasury management, online banking, merchant services, remote capture, and debit and credit card services. First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

About Provident Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, marine loans, personal loans and unsecured lines of credit, and auto and recreational vehicle loans. It also offers cash management, remote deposit capture, payroll origination, escrow account management, and online and mobile banking services; and business credit cards. In addition, the company provides wealth management services comprising investment management, trust and estate administration, financial planning, tax compliance and planning, and private banking. Further, it sells insurance and investment products, including annuities; operates as a real estate investment trust for acquiring mortgage loans and other real estate related assets; and manages and sells real estate properties acquired through foreclosure. The company was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.