Comparing Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OERCF) and J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) and Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OERCF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares J.B. Hunt Transport Services and Österreichische Post’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J.B. Hunt Transport Services $14.81 billion 1.24 $969.35 million $7.42 24.08 Österreichische Post N/A N/A N/A $1.74 20.84

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has higher revenue and earnings than Österreichische Post. Österreichische Post is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than J.B. Hunt Transport Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J.B. Hunt Transport Services 5.89% 20.17% 9.64% Österreichische Post N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and Österreichische Post, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J.B. Hunt Transport Services 1 7 8 0 2.44 Österreichische Post 0 0 0 0 N/A

J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus target price of $197.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.26%. Given J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe J.B. Hunt Transport Services is more favorable than Österreichische Post.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.1% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of Österreichische Post shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

J.B. Hunt Transport Services pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Österreichische Post pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Österreichische Post pays out 84.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years.

Summary

J.B. Hunt Transport Services beats Österreichische Post on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions. It operates 115,150 pieces of company-owned trailing equipment; owns and maintains its chassis fleet of 95,553 units; and manages a fleet of 6,081 company-owned tractors, 615 independent contractor trucks, and 7,972 company drivers. The DCS segment designs, develops, and executes supply chain solutions that support various transportation networks. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 12,328 company-owned trucks, 570 customer-owned trucks, and 1 contractor trucks. The company also operates 23,354 owned pieces of trailing equipment and 4,968 customer-owned trailers. The ICS segment provides freight brokerage and transportation logistics solutions; flatbed, refrigerated, expedited, and less-than-truckload, as well as dry-van and intermodal solutions; an online multimodal marketplace; and logistics management for customers to outsource the transportation functions. The FMS segment offers delivery services through 1,506 company-owned trucks, 303 customer-owned trucks, and 20 independent contractor trucks; and 1,297 owned pieces of trailing equipment and 316 customer-owned trailers. The JBT segment provides dry-van freight services by utilizing tractors and trailers operating over roads and highways through 620 company-owned tractors and 14,718 company-owned trailers. It also transports or arranges for the transportation of freight, such as general merchandise, specialty consumer items, appliances, forest and paper products, food and beverages, building materials, soaps and cosmetics, automotive parts, agricultural products, electronics, and chemicals. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas.

About Österreichische Post

Österreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Türkiye, Germany, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: Mail, Parcel & Logistics, and Retail & Bank. The Mail division engages in the distribution, collection, sorting, and delivery of letters and document shipments, addressed and unaddressed direct mail, and newspapers and magazines, as well as online services, such as e-letter and cross-media solutions; and physical and digital services in customer communications and document processing. The Parcel & Logistics division offers solutions for parcel and express mail items; and value-added services, including food delivery, warehousing, order picking, returns management, and web shop logistics and infrastructure, as well as cash transportation services. The Retail & Bank division is involved in the provision of telecommunication products and merchandise; postal, financial, and payment transaction services; and self-service solutions, such as pick-up and drop-off stations at various locations. The company is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Oesterreichische Post AG is a subsidiary of Österreichische Beteiligungs AG.

