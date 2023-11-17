Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 872 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of State Street by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 104,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 289,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,493,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,056,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

View Our Latest Report on State Street

State Street Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:STT opened at $69.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.