Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 3,714 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 118,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 53,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI France ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWQ opened at $36.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The company has a market cap of $943.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.20.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

