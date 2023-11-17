Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 88.6% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $92.88 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.24 and a 12 month high of $100.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.50.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $12,756,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,794,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

View Our Latest Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.