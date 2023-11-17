Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.11.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENPH opened at $90.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.54. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The company had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

