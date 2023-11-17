Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SPX Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPX Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SPX Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPX Technologies by 31.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SPX Technologies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Insider Activity at SPX Technologies

In related news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $32,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,273.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,378 shares of company stock valued at $592,046. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SPX Technologies stock opened at $86.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.05. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.09 and a 12 month high of $91.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

