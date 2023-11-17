Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 947 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 42.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 9,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in TopBuild by 2.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 59.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,923,000 after acquiring an additional 20,840 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TopBuild by 5.1% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in TopBuild by 62.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total value of $286,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLD shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.27.

TopBuild Stock Performance

TopBuild stock opened at $290.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.47 and a 200-day moving average of $253.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.59. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $140.66 and a 1-year high of $307.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.80 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

