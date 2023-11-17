Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 383 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 294,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of TSCO opened at $203.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.42.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

