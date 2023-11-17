Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $4.50 Million in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 118,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ovintiv by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 739,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,156,000 after purchasing an additional 455,852 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Ovintiv Stock Down 3.4 %

OVV stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average of $42.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.74. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

