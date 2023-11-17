Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALB. Mizuho boosted their price target on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE:ALB opened at $122.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $293.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.67.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

