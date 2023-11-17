Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after buying an additional 136,782 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after purchasing an additional 117,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $108.77 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $129.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.48, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.40.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NBIX. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.46.

In other news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $161,921.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,455.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $161,921.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $551,455.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $1,001,827.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at $53,673,579.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,083 shares of company stock valued at $3,400,811 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

