Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $4.61 Million Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $70.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $50.75 and a one year high of $70.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IR. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.10.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

