Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $4.47 Million Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 232,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 13,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.96. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.17 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 50.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RDN shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Radian Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

