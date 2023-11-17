Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $4.20 Million Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.92.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE CAH opened at $103.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.34, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $105.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.25.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 327.87%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

