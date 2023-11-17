Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $4.15 Million Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACA. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Arcosa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arcosa by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Arcosa by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arcosa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.97 and a 200-day moving average of $72.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $79.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.04 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. Arcosa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.40%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

