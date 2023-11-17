Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.13 and a 200-day moving average of $84.09. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.23 and a 1-year high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $738,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,674.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $738,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,674.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $1,123,881.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 654,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,776,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 556,057 shares of company stock valued at $48,819,378 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading

