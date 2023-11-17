Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.56.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 18,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $2,817,839.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,510,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,496,290 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

NYSE WSM opened at $171.38 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $172.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.93.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 64.43%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

