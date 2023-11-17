Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Chemed were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,482,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 16.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 176,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,594,000 after buying an additional 24,816 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Chemed by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Performance

CHE stock opened at $585.55 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $481.99 and a fifty-two week high of $590.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $532.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.40. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $564.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 3,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.32, for a total value of $2,236,224.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,275.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total value of $2,803,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,338,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 3,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.32, for a total value of $2,236,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,275.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,031 shares of company stock worth $12,157,220. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

