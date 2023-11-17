Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,221,143.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,502 shares of company stock worth $2,275,672 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $103.69 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $112.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

