Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys New Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 61,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBIN. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBIN stock opened at $66.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.63. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $77.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

FBIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

