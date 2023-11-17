Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 3,102 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in DTE Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in DTE Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.21.

DTE opened at $103.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.27. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $122.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

