Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 5,462 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,705,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $888,634,000 after purchasing an additional 39,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,426,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,207,000 after purchasing an additional 551,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,637,000 after acquiring an additional 166,644 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,859,000 after acquiring an additional 387,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

