Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 1,899 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Lear were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter worth $197,849,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Lear by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after purchasing an additional 993,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter worth $59,288,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,492,000 after purchasing an additional 344,005 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,277,000 after acquiring an additional 234,378 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of LEA opened at $133.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.52. Lear Co. has a one year low of $117.79 and a one year high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.26. Lear had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Lear from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.60.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

